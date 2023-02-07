Anirban Sarkar
Feb 07 ,2023
India vs Australia: Cricket legends predict final scoreline
Image: AP
Former Australian cricketer Allan Border predicts a 2-1 series win for Australia against India in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Image: AP
Adam Gilchrist has also given a verdict in Australia's favour as he feels the visitor will come out on top 2-1 in the Test series
Image: PTI
Mahela Jayawardene feels Australia can tame down India 2-1 on their home soil in the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: AP
Isa Guha is betting big on India as he believes the men in blue will conquer the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1
Image: Isa Guha/Twitter
Mark Waugh forecasts a 2-2 draw between India and Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: ICC
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh insists India must win the Border-Gavaskar trophy in an order to qualify for the World Test Championship
Image: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter
