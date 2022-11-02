Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 02 ,2022
India vs Bangladesh: Key stats, most runs, most wickets, most centuries in T20 WC
The Indian cricket team has won all of their three encounters against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup in 2009, 2014 and 2016.
Image: BCCI
India have defeated Bangladesh in 10 T20I games overall, while Bangladesh have registered only one win over India so far.
Image: BCCI
India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the last T20I game played between both teams in Nagpur in November 2019.
Image: BCCI
India have won four out of five of their last five T20I matches against Bangladesh.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for India in the IND VS BAN T20IS with 452 runs at an average of 41.09 in 11 games.
Image: BCCI
Sabbir Rahman is the highest scorer for Bangladesh in IND vs BAN T20Is with 236 runs in 6 games at an average of 47.20.
Image: AP
Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in IND vs BAN T20Is with nine wickets in six games.
Image: BCCI
Al-Amin Hossain is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in IND vs BAN T20Is with eight wickets in seven games.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma has scored a total of four T20I centuries in his international career.
Image: bcci.tv
