India vs England: Key stats to watch out for ahead of U-19 World Cup Final
This is the first time India and England will play against each other in an ICC U-19 World Cup final
This will be only the second final for England in the history of the ICC U-19 World Cup tournament
India and England are all set to meet on the Under-19 World Cup stage for a record ninth time tonight
Of the total eight matches played in the previous editions, India has the sharper edge with six wins while England has only won two matches
India will play its 8th U-19 World Cup Final against England, whereas no team has ever played or won this many final games
