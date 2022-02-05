India vs England: Top Indian players to watch out for in U-19 World Cup final
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Captain Yash Dhull has been the standout player for India in this tournament, best remembered for his superlative 110-run knock in Australia's semi-final clash
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Delhi-born Angkrish Raghuvanshi is India’s highest run-scorer with 278 runs from five matches, with his 144-run knock against Uganda in the group game being the second-highest individual score in the tournament
Image: @bcci/Twitter
With best figures of 5/28 against South Africa, Vicky Ostwal remains the highest wicket-taker for India with 12 wickets at an average of 10.75
Image: @bcci/Twitter
The feisty all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar has claimed five scalps at an average of 16.40 and an economy rate of 3.25
Image: @cricketworldcup/Twitter
Best remembered for his 88-run match-winning knock against Ireland, Harnoor Singh will look to add another feather in his cap and guide India to a record-extending 5th title
Image: @harbhajan_singh/Twitter