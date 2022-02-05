India vs England U-19 World Cup Final: Key battles to watch out for in tonight's game
England skipper Tom Prest has been in great form and has scored 292 runs so far, he will come up against India's Ravi Kumar who has taken six wickets so far.
India's skipper Yash Dhull has been in stunning form and has scored 212 in just 3 matches but will come against Rehan Ahmed who has taken 12 wickets in 3 matches.
Vicky Oswal has taken 12 wickets in 5 matches so far and has maintained an economy rate of 3.39, he will have the task of dealing with Jacob Bethell.
Shaik Rasheed will have to deal with Joshua Boyden who has taken 13 wickets in 5 matches so far.
