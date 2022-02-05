India vs England U-19 World Cup Final: Team India's record in past 7 editions
India finished runners-up in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2019/20, after losing to Bangladesh in the final.
Twitter Image: @BCCI
India U-19 became the world champions in the 2017/2018 ICC U-19 World Cup, playing under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
India finished as the runners up in the 2015/16 edition of the U-19 World Cup as Ishan Kishan's side lost to West Indies in the final.
Image: ICC
India U-19 led by Vijay Zol, and with other stars like Sanju Samson and Sarfaraz Khan finished fifth in the U-19 World Cup 2014.
Image: ICC
India lifted the U-19 World Cup trophy in 2012 under the captaincy of Unmukt Chand.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
KL Rahul represented India in the U-19 World Cup 2009/10, as the tea, finished second in their group after failing to qualify for the next round.
Image: AP
India lifted the ICC u-19 World Cup trophy in 2008 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.
Image: ICC