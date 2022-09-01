Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 01 ,2022
India vs Hong Kong: Big records made as IND thump HK in Asia Cup 2022
Image: AP
Virat Kohli hit 59 runs off 44 balls against Hong Kong and equaled Rohit Sharma’s tally of scores of fifty or more in T20Is.
Image: AP
While Kohli has 31 half-centuries to his credit, Rohit Sharma has hit 27 fifties and 1 century in his T20I career so far.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Courtesy of the win, Rohit Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni in a major book of records consisting of Team India captains.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Captain Rohit has now won seven consecutive Asia Cup matches for India, while Dhoni has a record of winning six straight games as a skipper.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rohit Sharma achieved the major milestone of scoring 3500+ runs for India in the shortest format of the game.
Image: @StarSportsIndia/Twitter
Rohit hit 21 runs in 13 balls, which took his tally of T20I runs to 3520 runs. He currently leads the run-scoring charts from Martin Guptill and Kohli.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Rohit Sharma also surpassed Virat Kohli in a list of elite T20I captains for India.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
The win against Hong Kong was Rohit’s 31st win as the captain in T20Is, while India won 30 T20Is under Kohli.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The victory also marked India’s first-ever win over Hong Kong in T20Is.
Image: AP
