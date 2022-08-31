Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 31 ,2022
India vs Hong Kong: Major Records that could be made in Asia Cup 2022 match?
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
If KL Rahul manages to return back to form and goes on to hit a fifty against Hong Kong, it will become his 1st T20I half-century in 2022.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
India captain Rohit Sharma is one run away from reaching the milestone of 3500 T20I runs.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rohit also eyes to surpass Virat Kohli in the list of captains to register the most wins for India in T20Is. He is tied with Kohli at 30 wins.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
If India defeats Hong Kong, Rohit will surpass MS Dhoni to register the most no. of consecutive wins in the Asia Cup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
If Hong Kong wins the match, it will be their first-ever win over India across all formats. They have previously lost 2 games to India.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
If India wins the match, it will be India’s first-ever victory over Hong Kong in T20Is. The sides have previously clashed twice in ODIs.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
If Hong Kong wins against India and goes on to win against Pakistan in the next game, they will earn qualification for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.
Image: @icc/Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs two more wickets to replace Yuzvendra Chahal (77 wickets) as the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja needs three more wickets to become India’s 5th highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
