India vs Namibia: 5 players to watch out for in the T20 World Cup match
KL Rahul was sensational against Scotland, scoring the fastest half-century at the 2021 T20 World Cup in just 18 balls.
David Wiese has been crucial for Namibia scoring 201 runs at an average of 50.25 and has also picked up 6 wickets at an economy of 7.3.
Mohammad Shami was unplayable in the last match against Scotland as he picked up 3 wickets at an economy of 5 taking his tally to 6 at the T20 WC.
Gerhard Merwe Erasmus is the second-highest run-scorer for Namibia, he has scored 139 runs at an average of 23.16 with 53* being his highest.
Jasprit Bumrah has been India's best and most consistent bowler for the whole ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.
