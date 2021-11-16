India vs New Zealand: 3 Indian players who could miss out on T20I opener
Ishan Kishan might find himself out of the Indian playing XI for the first T20I against NZ, as Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are expected to be included ahead of Kishan.
Ruturaj Gaikwad might have to wait to play for India in the series, as the Indian top-order consists of experienced players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar played only one match during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and might find himself on the bench for the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I.
