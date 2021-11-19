India vs New Zealand: 3 key battles to look forward to in 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee: The battle between both skippers will be on display during the 2nd T20I. Southee returned with 1/40 and Rohit scored 48 runs in the 1st T20I.
Instagram Image-@blackcapsnz/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav vs Trent Boult: The friendly rivalry between both MI teammates will continue in the 2nd T20I, as Boult dismissed Suryakumar in the previous match after his fifty.
Image: AP/Instagram-@blackcapsnz/BCCI
Martin Guptill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Guptill scored 70 runs in the previous match as Kumar returned with 2/24. Both cricketers are set to battle it out yet again in the 2nd T20I.
Instagram Image- @indiancricketteam/@blackcapsnz/BCCI