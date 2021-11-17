India vs New Zealand: 3 key player battles to watch out for
With Rohit Sharma having found some fantastic form towards the end of the T20 World Cup, it remains to be seen how he would tackle the initial few overs, particularly from pacer Trent Boult.
After being called back in the side, Mohammed Siraj will have a task upon his hands to bowl in the death overs, particularly with finishers like Jimmy Neesham looking to score big.
This will be the most crucial battle to watch out for as Tim Southee got the better of Kl Rahul during the recently concluded T20 World Cup.
