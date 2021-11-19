India vs New Zealand: 5 players to watch out for in 2nd T20I
Image: BlackcapsNZ / Indian Cricket team/ Instagram
Martin Guptill had a great start to the series scoring 70 runs in the 1st T20I. The Kiwi opener will look to carry his good form in the 2nd T20I as well with the series at stake.
Image: Blackcapsnz / Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly in the 1st T20I conceding just 24 runs in 4 overs and picking up 2 wickets. The pacer would look to add more wickets to his tally in 2nd T20I.
Image: Indian Cricket team / Instagram
Mark Chapman was instrumental in setting up New Zealand innings scoring 63 runs in a losing cause. The left-hander will like to continue his good form in the 2nd T20I as well.
Image: Blackcapsnz / Instagram
KL Rahul could only manage 15 runs in the 1st T20I and will be itching to get a huge score in the 2nd T20I with a chance for the team to wrap up the series.
Image: Indian Cricket team / Instagram
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled brilliantly in 1st T20I picking up 3 wickets and conceding just 23 runs. The off-spinner will look to trouble the New Zealand batting lineup once again.
Image: Indian Cricket team / Instagram