India vs New Zealand: 5 players who stood out in 1st Test
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps, BCCI
Axar Patel was one of Team India's best bowlers as he picked up six wickets in the match, including an impressive 5-wicket haul in the first innings.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Tom Latham's resolute batting performance helped NZ draw the first Test. The opener scored 95 runs in the first innings and added another fifty in the second.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
R Ashwin produced another impressive performance with both bat and ball. He picked up six wickets in the match and also chipped in with 70 runs over both innings.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Tim Southee was extremely effective in countering the strong Indian batting line-up as he picked up eight wickets in the match, dismissing in-form Iyer in both innings.
Image: Twitter@Blackcaps
Shreyas Iyer deservedly won the man of the match after smacking 105 runs in the first innings and following it with another half-century in the second.
Image: Twitter@BCCI