India vs New Zealand: A look at Team India's new era under Rahul Dravid & Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul takes charge as the new vice-captain of India, as they head into a new era under head coach Rahul Dravid.
Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the Indian squad after not featuring in the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2021.
Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the IPL 2021 as the highest run-scorer and was rewarded by his addition to the Indian T20I squad against New Zealand.
Alongside Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan heads into the T20I series against New Zealand as the second-choice wicketkeeper.
Ravichandran Ashwin was added to the squad after a few good performances in the T20 World Cup. Ashwin and Rohit are the two senior-most players in the squad.
In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, India went ahead with Axar Patel as the spin-allrounder. Axar impressed everyone during IPL 2021.
Shreyas Iyer will have a key role to play for India in the top-order of their batting line-up, as India are set to miss the services of Virat Kohli.
Venkatesh Iyer was one of the most promising Indian talents in IPL 2021. He was roped into the squad as India seek a dependable pace-bowling allrounder.
Twitter Image: @BCCI