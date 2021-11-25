India vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane's batting numbers in last 6 Test series
During the two test matches against Bangladesh, both of which India won by an innings, Rahane scored 51 and 86.
Ajinkya Rahane scored 91 runs from four innings during the tour to New Zealand.
Ajinkya Rahane scored 268 runs in four matches as India secured a historical 2-1 win in Tests Down Under.
Rahane scored 112 runs in six innings during England's tour to India.
In the WTC finals, Rahane scored 49 and 15 runs in the two innings as India were beaten by New Zealand.
In the most recent Test tour to England, Rahane managed to get just 109 runs from seven innings.