India vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane's score in last 7 Test innings at home
Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 1 as Joe Root took a stunning one-handed catch at short cover (IND vs ENG -1st test)
Ajinkya Rahane's performance did not improve in the 2nd innings with the player departing for a duck. (IND vs ENG -1st test)
Rahane came back stronger in the next match scoring 67 runs in the 1st innings.
Rahane followed up his knock of 67 with 10 runs in the 2nd innings.
Ajinkya Rahane scored seven in the 1st innings of the third Test as India won by ten wickets.
The Indian vice-captain scored 27 as India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs.
Stand-in captain Rahane scored 35 runs and will be hoping to put in a better performance in the next inning.