Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 18 ,2022
India vs New Zealand: Best T20I encounters between the duo thus far
Image: bcci.tv
The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I on November 21, 2021, is one of the recent matches that ended in a thrilling way.
Image: bcci.tv
India won the match by 73 runs, after Rohit Sharma’s 56 off 31 lifted India to 184/7, before bowling New Zealand out on 111.
Image: bcci.tv
India won the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in a thrilling super over after Rohit Sharma, led the way with a 65 off 40 in the 1st innings.
Image: AP
While New Zealand racked up 17 off six in the super-over, Rohit hit two consecutive sixes off the super-over to earn the win for India.
Image: BCCI
After a super-over finish in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton in 2020, India won another thrilling clash in the 4th T20I in a super-over.
Image: AP
After Shardul Thakur contributed with 20 off 15 and 2/33 in the match, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli’s effort took India through to win in the super over.
Image: AP
India won by six runs against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7, 2017 in a rain-reduced 8-over per side match.
Image: BCCI
Led by Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/9, New Zealand was restricted to 61/6 in the 2nd innings, as India clinched victory.
Image: BCCI
New Zealand won against India by 1 run in the 2nd T20I in Chennai during New Zealand’s tour of India.
Image: AP
Brendon McCullum scored 91 off 55 as New Zealand went on to claim the T20I series win.
Image: AP
