India vs New Zealand: Plethora of records broken in 2nd Test - A look at some
Image: BCCI
India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs which is now India's biggest margin of victory by runs in a home match.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli became the first and only cricketer to register 50 wins in all three formats, Test, ODI and T20, of the game in international cricket.
Image: BCCI
R Ashwin took 50 wickets in a calendar year for the fourth time in his career surpassing Indian legend Anil Kumble.
Image: BCCI
New Zealand were on the end of creating an unwanted record of posting the lowest Test score ever in India when they were bowled out for 62 in the first innings.
Image: BCCI
Ajaz Patel was the brightest spark for the Kiwis when he took 10 wickets in a single innings, becoming only the third ever player to do so in cricket.
Image: BCCI