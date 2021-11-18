India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin's splendid numbers since return to T20 team
Following India's defeat in the opening two games of the T20 WC, India brought in Ashwin into the XI, against Afghanistan with the spinner picking 2-14 in four overs.
In the game against Scotland, Ashwin picked up one wicket for 29 runs from his four overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin continued being economical and picked up three wickets for 20 runs against Namibia.
R Ashwin was retained for the T20I series against NZ and picked up two wickets for 23 removing Chapman and Philips in a single over as IND beat NZ.
