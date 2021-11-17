India vs New Zealand T20: List of records that Team India could break tonight
Image: AP
Newly-appointed T20 skipper Rohit Sharma is 10 sixes away to become second batsman after Martin Guptill to hit 150 T20I sixes
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Vice-captain KL Rahul needs only 249 runs to complete 2000 T20I runs alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Image: AP
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant needs 19 sixes to have 100 international sixes to his name
Image: AP
India's limited-overs leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs only four wickets to become highest Indian wicket-taker in T20Is
Image: AP