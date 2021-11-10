India vs New Zealand T20I squad: List of players for the three-match series
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian T20I team with KL Rahul as his deputy. Other batters include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, etc.
Rishabh Pant & his ICC U-19 World Cup 2016 skipper Ishan Kishan have been roped in as the wicket-keepers for upcoming NZ T20Is
Deepak Chahar & Axar Patel would be expected to make a tremendous impact with their all-round performances
Avesh Khan has been rewarded with a national call-up for his outstanding performance in IPL 2021. He could share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Siraj
Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal makes a comeback after T20 WC exclusion. He would be looking forward to bamboozling NZ along with R Ashwin & Axar Patel
