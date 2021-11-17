India vs New Zealand: Top 5 players to watch out for
Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram/ ICC/ Twitter
Ruturaj Gaikwad had an impressive IPL 2021 following which he was drafted into the T20I team for the New Zealand series. He will be eager to make the chance count.
Image: IPL / Twitter
New Zealand ended up on the losing side at T20 World Cup, however, Daryl Mitchell showed his capability with the bat and so he could be a big threat to Indian bowlers
Image: Black Caps/ Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal will have a huge point to make after being snubbed for the T20 World Cup in UAE. The leg spinner will itching to be among wicket during the T20I series.
Image : ICC / Twitter
Lockie Ferguson missed the T20 World Cup due to injury however now that he set to make a comeback the bowler will to unsettle India with his pace.
Image : ICC / Twitter
Shreyas Iyer missed out on T20 World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury and will look to bounce back in style by scoring runs in T20I series against New Zealand.
Image: ICC/ Twitter