India vs New Zealand: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's T20 World Cup match
Image: PTI/AP
Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India in its previous game. Kohli will be eager to bring his A-game in tonight's clash as the qualification will be at stake.
Image: ICC
Kane Williamson was playing an anchor's innings in NZ's last game before he was run out. Williamson will look to replicate his form against India.
Image: Blackcapz/Twitter
KL Rahul will be hoping to come good against the Kiwis after a disastrous show in India's first match. Rahul was in exceptional form in the IPL as well as in India's warmup games.
Image: KLRahul/Twitter
Trent Boult is New Zealand's ace bowler with the new ball and in death overs. His performance will be key in deciding the Kiwis' fate going forward in the tournament.
Image: Blackcapz/Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah will be key for India in tonight's clash against NZ. He was the most economical bowler for India in their last game against Pakistan.
Image: JaspritBumrah/Twitter