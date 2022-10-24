Suraj Alva
Oct 24 ,2022
India vs Pakistan: 5 key events to remember from iconic T20 World Cup match
Putting the Asia Cup disappointment behind him, Arshdeep Singh rose to the occasion. The left-arm pacer picked up key wickets putting Pakistan on backfoot.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought his experience into play to trouble Pakistan batsmen. He created pressure on the opposition allowing Arshdeep to pick wickets.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh did not any signs of nervousness in his maiden World Cup and bowled excellently. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 3/32 form 4 overs.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Hardik Pandya also had a good match as he not only contributed with the bat but also chipped in with 3 wickets.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood looked to be taking the game away from India. Mohammed Shami broke the partnership to stop Pakistan from posting big total.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
India looked to be in deep trouble after losing four wickets but Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli came up with a crucia partnership to take team closer to victory.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli not only scored an unbeaten half-century but also stayed till the end to take the team across the finish line
Image: AP
