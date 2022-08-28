Digital Desk
Aug 28 ,2022
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Unmissable stats you should know ahead of IND vs PAK thriller
Image: @bcci/Twitter/AP/PTI
India & Pakistan have so far faced each other in 9 T20Is, with the Men in Blue winning 7 times while Pakistan only on two occasions
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma, who has overall 3487 runs to his name, is only 13 runs shy of becoming the first player to cross a mammoth 3500 runs in 20-over format
Image: AP
Virat Kohli is only one game away from making his landmark 100th T20 international appearance
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal requires as less as three scalps to cross 200 wickets in international format
Image: @bcci/Twitter
KL Rahul is only one four away from completing 600 fours across all formats
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Hardik Pandya is only four big hits away to complete 50 maximums in overall T20I appearances so far
Image: @bcci/Twitter
Virat Kohli is only one four away to cross 300 fours in his overall T20 international appearances
Image: PTI
