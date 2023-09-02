Anirban Sarkar
Sep 02 ,2023
India vs Pakistan: Five player battles to look forward to
Image: AP/PTI
Virat Kohli has already shown his credentials in the T20 World Cup and his matchup with Haris Rauf could decide the outcome
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma will have to be pretty cautious while dealing with the left-arm pace of Shaheen Afridi
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the Indian attack and he will be facing Pakistan captain Babar Azam
Shubman Gill will be pitted against Naseem Shah and it could turn out to be an interesting battle
Image: AP
The onus will be on Mohammed Siraj to get the better of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman
Image: AP
