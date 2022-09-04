Vishal Tiwari
Sep 04 ,2022
India vs Pakistan Super 4: 5 key player battles that could define its outcome
Image: ICC/BCCI
Rohit vs Naseem: Rohit hasn't looked good with the bat, whereas Shah is in terrific form. The battle will be an interesting one to watch.
Image: ICC
Virat vs Shadab: Virat has not been in the best of form, which could be a factor Shadab could capitalise on.
Image: ICC
Babar vs Bhuvneshwar: Babar was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the last game between India and Pakistan.
Image: ICC
Chahal vs Asif: It would be interesting to see how Asif Ali targets Yuzvendra Chahal and who comes out on top.
Image: ICC
Arshdeep vs Rizwan: The battle between Arshdeep and Rizwan could be an interesting one to watch given the current form of both players.
Image: ICC/BCCI
