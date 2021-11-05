India vs Scotland: How can India qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
Afghanistan win against NZ: If the Asian underdogs manage to beat the Kiwis, it would provide India a chance for qualification given India's NRR is better than AFG and NZ.
If NZ fail to win both their remaining games, India would make it to the semis assuming they beat Scotland & Namibia by big margins and acquire a better NRR than Afghanistan.
India must win against Scotland: It is necessary for India to win against Scotland with a big margin in order to better their NRR.
India must win against Namibia: It is necessary for India to win against Namibia with a big margin in order to better their NRR.
If Afghanistan beat NZ, the Kiwis beat Namibia, and India beat Scotland and Namibia, all three teams would be at 6 points and the side with better NRR will qualify.
