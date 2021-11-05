India vs Scotland: List of records that could be broken in tonight's game

When Virat Kohli steps out to bat there is more often than not a record he could set or break, if he scores a half-century he can become the joint-most 50-plus in T20Is as captain.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
With 48 runs, Rohit Sharma will become only the third batsman in history to complete 3000 T20I runs.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Scottish opener George Munsey needs only six more runs to complete 1500 runs in T20 cricket.
Image: @ScotlandCricket/Twitter
The deadly Jasprit Bumrah is two wickets away from going past Yuzvendra Chahal’s tally of 63 and becoming India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC