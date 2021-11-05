India vs Scotland: Top 5 player battles in tonight's game
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
While KL Rahul finally has some runs under his belt, Watt has 6 wickets in 6 matches and will be eager to pick a few against India.
Image: ICC
Rohit Sharma versus Brad Wheal is one of the battles to look for in tonight's clash. Both players will be looking to put their A-game for their respective sides.
Image: ICC
Virat Kohli will be eager to return to making runs for India but Safyaan Sharif, who registered 2/28 in his last game, can prove to be his stumbling block.
Image: ICC
Michael Leask is one of the top run-getters for his side and Ravichandran Ashwin with his vast experience will be looking to neutralize the threat.
Image: Ashwin/Twitter/ICC
Richie Berrington has been fantastic with the bat and his side will be hoping for him to come good against India. Mohammed Shami can prove to be the barrier that can stop Berrington.
Image: ICC