Suraj Alva
Oct 06 ,2022
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Will Rajat Patidar make his debut? check out the likely XI
Image: Indian Cricket team/Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to lead the team from the front with the bat during 1st ODI against South Africa.
Image: PTI
Shubman Gill is in the terrific form currently and will look to pile runs against South Africa in the ODI series.
Image: PTI
Sanju Samson was unlucky to miss out on T20 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be looking to score plenty of runs in ODI series.
Image : AP
Rajat Patidar has been in terrific form on the domestic circuit. The right-handed batsman could make his debut in the 1st ODI
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer is the vice-captain of the team. He will hope to perform well with the bat after the disappointment in 3rd T20I.
Image: PTI
After warming the bench during the T20I series, Shahbaz Ahmed might make his debut in the opening ODI match.
Image: PTI
Shardul Thakur will aim to cement his position in the ODI squad with amazing performance with one eye on the ODI World Cup.
Image: PTI
Kuldeep Yadav will have a lot to prove against South Africa keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.
Image: PTI
With a place in the T20 World Cup team up for grabs, Deepak Chahar would want to make the opportunity count.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Mohammad Siraj is one of the candidates to replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad. He will look to perform well.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Avesh Khan returns to the team after the Asia Cup campaign. The pacer will be eyeing plenty of wickets during the series.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
