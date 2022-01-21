India vs South Africa: 4 Key battles to look forward to in 2nd ODI
Image: CSA/Insta
KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen: The right-arm pacer has troubled the Indian skipper on several occasions in the recently-concluded Test series and might do the same in the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli vs Tabraiz Shamsi: Kohli was dismissed by Shamsi in the first ODI in Paarl. The battle will once again take the centrestage in the second ODI.
Image: BCCI
Temba Bavuma vs Jasprit Bumrah: Bavuma scored a magnificent century in the first ODI before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. It will be an interesting battle to watch.
Image: ICC
Quinton de Kock vs Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin picked just one wicket in the first ODI and it was of De Kock. The duo will battle it out once again in 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI