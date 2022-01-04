India vs South Africa: 5 players who will play their first ODI match in South Africa
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul was named the skipper of India for the ODI series against South Africa, in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, he will play his first-ever ODI match in South Africa during the series.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant has played a total of 18 ODI matches for India and he will play his first ODI match in South Africa, during the three-match series.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav has made his mark in international cricket after making his debut in 2021. He can be expected to play his first ODI match in South Africa, during the ODI series.
Image: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad was one of the most successful batters for India in domestic cricket and IPL. Having made his India debut in 2021, Gaikwad might play his first ODI match in South Africa during the upcoming series.
Image: BCCI
Venkatesh Iyer also made his mark in Indian domestic career in 2021 and made his international debut against New Zealand in November. He might be next in line to make his ODI debut and play his first ODI match in South Africa.
Image: BCCI