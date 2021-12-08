India vs South Africa: 6 players unlucky to miss out on selection in the Test squad
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
Abhimanyu Easwaran was unlucky to not get selected in the Indian Test squad against SA, as he scored a century and a half-century for India A against South Africa A in the past few weeks.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam/ Cricket South Africa
Washington Sundar starred for India in the Test series during their tour of Australia 2020/21. His exclusion was unlucky as he also added runs under his belt during India vs England Test series at home.
Image: AP
KS Bharat was named in the Indian squad against New Zealand in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He was expected to travel to South Africa as he shined while keeping the wickets as a substitute during IND vs NZ 1st Test.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
One of the best Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja will not travel to South Africa because he is currently under rehabilitation from his injury.
Image: AP
India's best Test Debutant of the year, Axar Patel also misses out on the opportunity to play his first abroad Test series as he is also recovering from his injury.
Image: AP
At the same time, Shubman Gill also misses out on the India vs South Africa, due to an injury.
Image: AP