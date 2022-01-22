India vs South Africa: Key records broken during 2nd ODI
Image: CSA
Rishabh Pant broke Rahul Dravid's 21-year-old record to post the biggest ODI score by an Indian wicket-keeper against South Africa.
Image: BCCI
Quinton de Kock broke Gary Kirsten's record for the most half-centuries by a left-handed batter in India-South Africa ODIs.
Image: CSA
The South African Team broke their own record of highest ODI run chase against India at home.
Image: CSA
Janneman Malan breaks Kevin Pietersen's record to become player with the most runs in the first 12 ODI innings.
Image: CSA
Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke Nuwan Kulasekara's record for conceding most 60+ runs without taking a single wicket in ODIs.
Image: PTI