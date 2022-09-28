Suraj Alva
Sep 28 ,2022
India vs South Africa: Major records that can be broken in IND vs SA series
Image: Indian cricket team/proteasmencsa/Instagram
Virat Kohli has the opportunity to the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. The former skipper needs 34 runs to achieve the feat.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli stands the chance of becoming the player with the most T20I runs after the first 100 innings.
Image: Indian cricket team/instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal stands a chance to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar and become India's leading wicket-taker in the T20I format.
Image: Indian cricket team/instagram
Quinton de Kock stands a chance to complete 11000 runs in international cricket. Heis currently 32 runs short of the target.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav needs eight runs to become the Indian batter with the most T20I runs in a calendar year surpassing Shikhar Dhawan.
Image: Indian cricket team/instagram
David Miller has the chance of reaching 2000 runs in T20 cricket. The left-hander needs 56 runs to reach the landmark
Image: proteasmencsa/Instagram
Rishabh Pant has the opportunity to reach the landmark of 1000 T20I runs. The left-hander is 66 runs short of reaching the landmark
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma can become the player with the most sixes while chasing in T20I. He needs one maximum to reach the landmark
Image: Indian cricket team/instagram
