Vidit Dhawan
Oct 03 ,2022
India vs South Africa: Six players who could make their debut during ODI series
Image: Twitter@BCCI, PTI
After the conclusion of the T20I series, Team India are all set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The first match will take place on October 6 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI side against South Africa.
Image: AP
Two Indians received a maiden call-up for the series.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Rajat Patidar is one of them after impressing many while playing for RCB in the IPL.
Image: PTI
Mukesh Kumar also received his maiden call-up after putting up a fantastic performance during the ongoing Irani Cup.
Image: Twitter@BCCIDomestic
Another who could make his debut against South Africa is Rahul Tripathi.
Image: PTI
Shahbaz Ahmed is also more than capable of making his debut because of his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.
Image: PTI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has played for India in T20Is, could now also make his ODI debut.
Image: PTI
Ravi Bishnoi also could follow suit after having already impressed many with his performances during T20Is.
Image: AP
Find Out More