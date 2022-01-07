India vs South Africa: Top 5 records broken during 2nd Test at Wanderers
South Africa beat India for the first time in a Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Dean Elgar (with 3 fifty-plus scores) registered the joint-most 50-plus scores for any batter in the fourth innings of a Test match against India.
South Africa registered the third-highest successful fourth-innings chase against India by scoring 240 runs in Johannesburg in the final innings.
For the first time since 2007, India failed to defend a 150-plus target in the fourth innings of a Test match. The last time was against South Africa in Cape Town.
For the first time since 2011, South Africa successfully chased down a 200-plus target in the final innings of a Test match.
