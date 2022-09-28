Vishal Tiwari
Sep 28 ,2022
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli set to go past Rohit Sharma's records
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli needs 34 more runs to surpass Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is just 7 boundaries away from surpassing Rohit as the player with the most boundaries in T20Is.
Image: BCCI
Rohit has 3694 T20I runs from 139 matches. He has 330 boundaries and 177 sixes to his name.
Image: BCCI
Virat has 3660 T20I runs from 107 matches. He has 324 boundaries and 108 sixes to his name.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli needs 108 runs to surpass Rohit as the leading run-scorer against South Africa in the shortest format.
Image: BCCI
