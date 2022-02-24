India vs Sri Lanka: 6 key records that could be broken tonight
Image: AP/PTI
Rohit Sharma is just 37 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He will surpass Martin Guptill if he achieves the record today.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is just four wickets away from completing 50 T20I wickets for India. He currently has 46 wickets to his name.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just one game away from completing 200 matches for India across formats. He has so far played 199 games.
Image: BCCI
Dinesh Chandimal needs five fours to complete 800 boundaries in international cricket. He currently has 795 fours.
Image: ICC
Dushmantha Chameera needs five more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20I cricket. He currently has 45 wickets to his name.
Image: ICC