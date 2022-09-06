Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 06 ,2022
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: IND vs SL in T20Is - what do stats say?
Image: bcci.tv/@indiancricketteam/Instagram
Playing against each other in T20Is, India and Sri Lanka have clashed in a total of 25 games so far.
Image: bcci.tv
India has won 17 T20Is against Sri Lanka, while the Lankan side has won 7 games and one match has ended in a draw.
Image: bcci.tv
In the last 5 IND vs SL T20Is, the Indian cricket team has a win-loss record of 5-3.
Image: bcci.tv
India won against Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2016. This is the lone T20I so far between both teams in Asia Cup.
Image: AP
260/5 in 20 overs is India’s highest innings total against SL in T20Is, while Sri Lanka scored the maximum of 215/5 against India in the shortest format.
Image: BCCI
India scored the lowest total of 81/8 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in T20Is, while Sri Lanka got bowled out on the score of 82 in 18 overs.
Image: BCCI
In IND vs SL, T20I clashes, Rohit Sharma scored the highest knock of 118 runs for India in 2017.
Image: BCCI
Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakarra is SL’s highest run-scorer in an innings against India in T20Is, with his knock of 78 runs.
Image: AP
In 2016, Ravichandran Ashwin registered the best figures of 4/8 against Sri Lanka in T20Is.
Image: BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga returned with the best figures of 4/9 for Sri Lanka against India in 2021.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More