India vs Sri Lanka: India's Predicted XI for 2nd T20I
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will captain India in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. The match will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
Ishan Kishan is likely to retain his place as an opener for the second T20I. He was India's highest run-scorer in the 1st T20I.
Shreyas Iyer is likely to retain his place as the No. 3 batsman in the squad in absence of Virat Kohli.
Sanju Samson is expected to play in the second T20I. he did not get a chance to bat in the first match.
Venkatesh Iyer is likely to retain his place in the squad as an all-rounder. He performed well in the 1st T20I.
Deepak Hooda is expected to retain his place in the squad after making his T20I debut in the first match.
Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play in the second T20I. It will be his second match since returning to the squad.
Harshal Patel will most likely retain his place given his good performance in the 1st T20I.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to retain his place in the starting XI. He was brilliant in the 1st T20I.
Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain of the Indian team and will most likely play in the 2nd T20I.
Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to play in the 2nd T20I. He performed brilliantly in the 1st T20I.
