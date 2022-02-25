India vs Sri Lanka: List of records broken during 1st T20I
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has now become the world's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He has surpassed NZ's Martin Guptill.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have now registered the highest first-wicket partnership (111) for any Indian opening pair against SL.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has completed 200 games for India across formats. He played his 200th match against SL on Feb 24.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal is now India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He has 67 wickets in 53 matches.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan scored his highest T20I score (89) against Sri Lanka. His previous best (56) was against England.
Image: BCCI