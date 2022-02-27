India vs Sri Lanka: List of records broken during 2nd T20I
Image: AP/PTI
Rohit Sharma now has the most home wins as T20I captain amongst all players. He has led India to 16 wins at home, one more than Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson.
Image: BCCI
Sri Lanka scored 183/5 in the 2nd T20I, its highest total against India since 2009.
Image: ICC
India now has 11 consecutive wins in T20Is, joint second-highest after Afghanistan, which won 12 in a row.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has equalled Shoaib Malik's record on the list of players with the most appearances in T20I cricket. Both players have played 124 matches so far.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer has now scored two back-to-back fifties for India in the shortest format of the game.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian fielder to complete 50 catches in T20Is. Only MS Dhoni had completed 50 catches as an Indian player but he was a wicketkeeper.
Image: BCCI