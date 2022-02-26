India vs Sri Lanka: List of records that could be broken in 2nd T20I
Image: PTI/AP
Rohit Sharma needs eight boundaries to complete 300 fours in T20I cricket. Rohit currently has 292 fours to his name.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs five more wickets to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma is one match away from equalling Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's record of most-capped T20I player in the world.
Image: BCCI
Dushmantha Chameera is five wickets away from completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket.
Image: ICC
Ravindra Jadeja is three wickets away from completing 50 wickets in T20I format.
Image: BCCI