India vs West Indies: 4 Key player battles to look forward to in 2nd ODI
Image: BCCI/ Windies Cricket/ Twitter
Shai Hope failed to deliver a san opener in the 1st ODI and will be eager to score runs in the 2nd ODI. Mohammad Siraj had got better of Hope in the first match and will look to stop him again. This should be a good contest to watch.
Rishabh Pant is an unpredictable player and once the gets going the left-hander can be destructive. Holder has a knack for picking wickets with his variation and will be hard to predict. This should be a good contest.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
During the 1st ODI Rohit Sharma was dominating the pacers until his former Mumbai Indians teammate Alzarri Joseph trapped him LBW. This should be a great battle to watch once again.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal got better of Kieron Pollard in the first match and the West Indies captain would want to get better of the Indian spinner. It will be interesting to see who will win the battle.
Image: Indian cricket team/ Instagram