India vs West Indies: 6 key records that could be broken in 3rd T20I
Rohit Sharma needs 44 runs to surpass New Zealand's Martin Guptill as the world's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.
Yuzvendra Chahal needs 1 wicket to surpass Jasprit Bumrah as India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just one match away from completing 200 games for India across formats.
Sheldon Cottrell needs two more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20I cricket. He has 48 wickets in 41 games.
Kieron Pollard is just one shot away from completing 100 sixes in T20I cricket. He currently has 99 sixes in 100 matches.
Shreyas Iyer needs four boundaries to complete 50 fours in T20I cricket. He currently has 46 fours in the shortest format.
