India vs West Indies: 7 records that could be broken in 2nd T20I
Image: BCCI/WindiesCricket
Yuzvendra Chahal is just two wickets away from becoming India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He currently has 65 wickets as compared to Jasprit Bumrah's 66.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant is six boundaries away from reaching 50 fours in T20I format. Pant will complete 300 fours across formats if he hits four tonight.
Image: RishabhPant/Twitter
Virat Kohli needs 56 more runs to surpass Martin Guptill to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He currently has 3244 runs to his name.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma needs 63 more runs to surpass Martin Guptill to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He currently has 3237 runs to his name.
Image: BCCI
Kieron Pollard will play his 100th game in T20I cricket tonight. He has played 99 matches for West Indies and is just one game away from reaching the milestone.
Image: WindiesCricket
Rohit Sharma needs three more sixes to become the batter with highest number of T20I sixes against West Indies. He currently has 32 sixes against WI.
Image: BCCI
Kieron Pollard needs two more sixes to become the batter with highest number of T20I sixes against India. He currently has 27 sixes against IND.
Image: WindiesCricket