India vs West Indies: List of records broken during 2nd T20I
Image: BCCI/WindiesCricket/Twitter
Virat Kohli scored his 30th half-century in T20Is. Kohli hit 52 runs off 41 balls to help India post a mammoth total.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Kieron Pollard has become the 9th cricketer to play 100 T20I matches. Shoaib Malik of Pakistan is on top with 124 matches.
Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter
Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd T20I half-century on Friday. He hit 52 runs off just 28 balls to accelerate in the final overs.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran become third WI pair to forge 100-run partnership against India in T20Is.
Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter
Nicholas Pooran scored his seventh T20I half-century, his second versus India. He hit 62 off 41 balls but failed to help his team win the match.
Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter